uMhlathuze Deputy Mayor Botha tapped as DA Mayoral candidate

uMhlathuze’s deputy mayor says cutting red tape to attract investment and create jobs will be a key priority if he becomes mayor.

The DA has named Christo Botha as its mayoral candidate for the City ahead of the local government elections.

Botha accepted the nomination on Saturday, saying he was honoured and humbled by the opportunity to lead the party’s campaign for the municipality.

Restoring public trust

Botha, who has served in the municipality for 14 years, says restoring public trust and improving service delivery remain key challenges for uMhlathuze.

He says the City has significant economic potential, particularly with opportunities linked to the Port of Richards Bay and expanding the industrial and logistics sectors.

The deputy mayor was speaking in Durban on Saturday.

“My vision for the city of uMhlathuze is for building cranes to cover our skyline as far and wide as possible. We must restore trust in local government. People must know that when they report a problem, the municipality listens and responds. As leaders, we must accept that our main responsibility is to honour our commitments to our residents. Local governments should be accessible, transparent, and accountable.”

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Botha was announced as the uMhlathuze’s Deputy Mayor in August 2023, after serving as a councillor for Ward 2 in the city.

The position was left vacant following the resignation of EFF councillor Nkululeko Ngubane in January after the collapse of the IFP’s and EFF’s agreement.

Botha says working closely with communities has shaped his understanding of residents’ needs and challenges.

Economic potential

The DA says the City of uMhlathuze remains one of the most important economic hubs in KwaZulu-Natal, citing the presence of a major deep-water port, expanding logistics networks and industrial development.

Botha says unlocking the city’s full economic potential will require clean governance, professional administration and leadership that prioritises residents.

He also noted that the municipality has received an unqualified audit outcome for eleven consecutive years from the Auditor-General of South Africa and stressed that the fight against corruption must continue.

He adds that his long-term vision is to see increased development across the city and an improvement in service delivery.