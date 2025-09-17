Umhlanga residents voice concerns over new casino development

eThekwini's announced a proposal to build the establishment in Umhlanga Village on Lagoon Drive.

The Umhlanga Ratepayers and Residents Association has voiced its disapproval, arguing it could lead to a spike in crime.

Activist Sandy Papale launched a petition opposing the city's plans.

She says close to a thousand people have added their signatures, citing concerns over gambling addiction, young people, and local tourism.

" I represent a lot of youth in this country. I believe in supporting them through education, sports, art, music, and culture. And I appal gambling, which I know for a fact becomes a disease and drug.





"Youth encouraging them in that direction and making it possible for them. I do object to. Plus as a resident, familiar with Umhlanga it's going to go down in value properties. That spot is opposite the five-star Beverly Hills."

The municipality closed objections to the proposal this week.

Responding to a Newswatch request for more information, eThekwini said the KZN Gaming and Betting Board is responsible for the regulations and the operation of casinos and not the municipality.

It's added that concerns around crime prevention must be raised with the police.





