LISTEN: Umhlanga councillor urges solutions after removal of occupiers near freeway

This week, Singh accompanied metro police to remove illegal structures occupied by people along the M4 in Umhlanga.





" The M4 highway is close to people's home, and there were certain places where they [occupiers] were very close to homes. That's why residents were concerned. There were illegal activities that were taking place, [and] they had kids living in those illegal structures. So, metro police had to move them to a place of safety - the children, along with the moms.





"Unfortunately, the structures had to be broken because it's just illegal. Due to the fact that there would be an increase in crime, we have to remove any unwanted criminal activities that possibly could take place."





Singh says he understands that some people are desperate and have nowhere else to go but stresses they are still breaking the law by illegally occupying land.





He adds the problem is bigger than Umhlanga and believes the City needs more long-term solutions.





" It is a really unfortunate situation because people find themselves without a home due to employment issues, poverty - all these are under underlying factors, and there are social ills that take place within our community.





"So, the City needs to identify places where they can accommodate homeless people and try to get them into programs or some sort of intervention because it's really sad. It's heartbreaking to do what we have to do."