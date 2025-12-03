Umgeni assessing damage caused by hailstorm
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Umgeni Municipality says damage assessments are underway
after a fierce hailstorm hit the Hilton area on Tuesday.
Umgeni Municipality says damage assessments are underway after a fierce hailstorm hit the Hilton area on Tuesday.
Residents reported golf ball-sized hail, with videos showing cars being battered as people took shelter in homes and shopping centres.
Most parts of the province were under a Yellow Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning, while north-eastern KZN was under an Orange Level 5 alert.
Umgeni Mayor Chris Pappas says the storms caused a power outage that affected areas, including Hilton and Winterskloof.
”Preliminary reports indicate that despite the large amounts of rain and hail, only minor damage has occurred, the biggest damage occurring to roads and stormwater infrastructure in the area. The Umgeni municipality will continue to investigate and compile a completed report.”
ALSO READ: WATCH: All hail breaks loose in Hilton
On Wednesday, northeastern KZN is under a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms.
Heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and excessive lightning are expected to accompany the thunderstorms.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Durban teachers share special messages for learners going to high school
Durban teachers share encouraging messages as the Grade 7 class of 2024 ...Carol Ofori 46 minutes ago
-
Little girl's wholesome reaction to mom's simple gift
A sweet and wholesome moment of a child receiving a gift is priceless.Carol Ofori an hour ago