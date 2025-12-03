Umgeni assessing damage caused by hailstorm

Residents reported golf ball-sized hail, with videos showing cars being battered as people took shelter in homes and shopping centres.

Most parts of the province were under a Yellow Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning, while north-eastern KZN was under an Orange Level 5 alert.

Umgeni Mayor Chris Pappas says the storms caused a power outage that affected areas, including Hilton and Winterskloof.

”Preliminary reports indicate that despite the large amounts of rain and hail, only minor damage has occurred, the biggest damage occurring to roads and stormwater infrastructure in the area. The Umgeni municipality will continue to investigate and compile a completed report.”

On Wednesday, northeastern KZN is under a Yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail, and excessive lightning are expected to accompany the thunderstorms.

