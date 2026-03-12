Umbilo school gas leak hospitalises six pupils, authorities launch probe

Parents and other community members want authorities to urgently find the source of a suspected gas leak that has landed six children in the hospital





Umbilo Secondary School in Bluff was evacuated on Thursday following the incident.





More than a dozen teenagers and at least one teacher were attended to by medics after they experienced breathing difficulties and had panic attacks. It's believed some of them may have inhaled a gaseous substance.





Pupils and neighbours affected by gas leak





Newswatch was at the scene and spoke to some parents and other locals.





Resident Mervin Damas said he was at home when a woman ran past screaming.





"A lady was walking with a child screaming that there was a gas leak by the Umbilo school. I saw a lot of children sitting on the floor, and some were lying down."





Some parents said they arrived at the school to collect their children and were met with chaos.





One man was called to fetch his niece.





"She was crying, being hysterical, and we took her home. She's okay,” he told Newswatch.





Zalita Kruger, who lives directly across the road from the school, said she saw pandemonium.





She has a child at the school and says her son has a heart condition, but fortunately, he was not affected. She said she could also smell the fumes entering her home.





"My throat is burning, my eyes are burning up, and I have a four-and-a-half-month-old baby who's got pneumonia."





Investigations are underway to identify the substance and its source.





Gauteng authorities investigate foul odour linked to pollution





Meanwhile, in Gauteng, officials say they've uncovered the source of a foul smell affecting parts of Johannesburg.





Residents in some areas have raised concerns about a persistent ‘rotten-egg’ odour since the weekend.





Authorities say the smell is linked to polluted air travelling from the Highveld Priority Area and industrial sites in Mpumalanga.





Data shows Johannesburg has recorded unhealthy levels of pollutants in recent years.





Experts warn that these contribute to around 16,000 deaths annually in Gauteng.





