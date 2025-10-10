Umbilo blaze guts over 120 shacks

It’s alleged the blaze was started om Friday morning by vagrants occupying land at the corner of Khuzimpi and Che Guevara Roads.

At the time, an operation to clear the structures was already underway involving the Metro Police, the Umbilo Business Association, ward councillors, private security companies, and the Land Invasion Unit.

Zakariyya Vahed of Umondli Security says they arrived early this morning and informed occupiers that the site was being fenced off...

“ Then because they were upset, they left the fire to their own place, so when the fire spread, they was, everyone were removed from the premises. So it was just all the shacks makeshift shacks and all of that, that was just burning.”

Ward 32 Councillor Protas Mngonyama says they started the operation to remove illegal structures last year.

He says businesses and residents have raised repeated concerns about rising crime in the area...

“ People who are working on those industries while they're getting back to work, they're getting mugged. We have received a number of complaints from the motorists that when the robot close there, these guys they smashing the windows. So unfortunately, we cannot fold our hands and looking at our people getting marked while the government is there.”

Mngonyama says investigations found that many of those claiming to be homeless were coming from nearby areas such as Lamontville.

“ That is why we describe them as criminals. So what I wanted to see here in this ward, I want the community to live in a free crime zone ward. No, I just wanna assure the community that, uh, we're aware about the criminal activities that caused by these guys. So I just want to give them a hope that now we're dealing with this sketch.”

He adds that local businesses are helping to fund he fencing for the cleared site.

Another local councillor says discussions are underway to move displaced people into temporary tented shelters.

