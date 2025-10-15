Umalusi gives green light for start of final matric exams
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Exam quality assurer Umalusi has given the education system the green light to administer the 2025 end-of-year national examinations.
“Based on the report presented, Umalusi is confident that, by and large, the system is ready to administer the 2025 end-of-year national examinations," said the Manager for Quality Assurance of Assessments for Post-School Qualifications, Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo.
"For that reason, Umalusi applauds the efforts of the DBE, Provincial Education Departments, DHET, IEB SACAI and all other role players for doing everything humanly possible to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examinations.”
Over one million candidates have registered to write the final matric exams, which kick off on Tuesday.
Dliwayo said they have received final registration data from all four assessment bodies.
"The numbers given in the table above show that the NSC accounts for the largest share of the total candidature. The DBE’s 766,543 excludes the 137,018 part-time (out of school) candidates who will sit the examination to improve their results achieved in previous examination sittings. So, taken together, the numbers show that the DBE’s full-time and part-time candidates amount to 903,561. All the NSC candidates have been issued with examination admission letters," Dliwayo said.
"Because the DHET is still busy finalising its candidate registration numbers for the N3 examination, with the expected completion date being 28 October 2025, Umalusi is unable to provide the number of N3 candidates at present.
"Based on the evaluation done for the rest of the qualifications, Umalusi is satisfied that all the candidates have been registered for the 2025 end-of-year national examinations in accordance with relevant assessment and examination regulations. Similarly, concessions and accommodations have been granted to eligible candidates in accordance with related policies and regulations."
