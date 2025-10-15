Umalusi gives green light for start of final matric exams

“Based on the report presented, Umalusi is confident that, by and large, the system is ready to administer the 2025 end-of-year national examinations," said the Manager for Quality Assurance of Assessments for Post-School Qualifications, Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo.





"For that reason, Umalusi applauds the efforts of the DBE, Provincial Education Departments, DHET, IEB SACAI and all other role players for doing everything humanly possible to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examinations.”





Over one million candidates have registered to write the final matric exams, which kick off on Tuesday.





Dliwayo said they have received final registration data from all four assessment bodies.