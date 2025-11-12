UKZN study probes hidden effects of heat on children’s lungs in Durban, beyond

The Child Heat Impact - Climate Health Intervention (CHI²) Project will study how heat exposure influences the developing lungs of primary school pupils.Professor Rajen Naidoo from the University of KwaZulu-Natal is leading the project.He says while extreme heat is recognised as a health risk, its specific impact on the respiratory systems of growing children, particularly on their small airways, is not fully understood.He spoke at the launch of the project at the Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel in Durban on Tuesday.''The heat is affecting our children on an everyday basis, its not just when there is a heatwave. What I'm more concerned about is that the effects our children are experiencing are likely to be invisible from a clinical point of view.





So its not going to be children saying I am sick but yet their bodies are already changing and affected by the heat. We are doing this study in Durban, South Africa as well as in Harare, Zimbabwe and in Haramaya, Ethiopia" said Naidoo.



Naidoo said the schools, located in Wentworth and KwaMashu, will begin assessing the lung health of Grade 3 and 4 primary school children from next year.



"Assegai Primary in Wentworth and eThekwini Primary in KwaMashu, will start to assess the children we need at least four to five months of preparatory months of work.





That work has already started we have had regular engagements since the funding was announced.





We have had regular engagements with the international team to start working. Obviously, the time we want to assess these children are in the hottest months of the year, and we will compare that to the coldest months of the year."

