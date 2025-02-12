UKZN prof gets global recognition

Rajendra Bhimma has been awarded the Fellow of the International Society of Nephrology award at a global conference.





His field of Paediatric Nephrology focuses on the treatment of kidney-related diseases in children and adolescents.





"The most common cause of high blood pressure in children is kidney diseases. If you don't pick up the kidney disease and treat it, the child will get complications of high blood pressure that can be fatal.





"They can end up with a stroke, heart failure - this is something that is not common, but when you do have it, the child will face a lot of challenges."

He says specialists like him play a critical role in managing all the other complications children with chronic kidney diseases face.





Bhimma serves as an executive member of the South African Nephrology Society and the president of the Southern African Hypertension Society.





He says he's particularly proud of the work he's done in the field of HIV nephropathy.





"We showed that despite treatment, the virus can still live in the kidney cells, where it lies dormant and the moment you stop treatment the virus reactivates and re-infects the patient.





"Previously, this disease was a death sentence, but the moment we started treating [patients] we converted this disease, which basically had a 100 per cent mortality rate, to one that became a chronic disease, but had a very good prognosis."





Bhimma says the recognition is also a testament to the progress being made by other specialists in the field.





