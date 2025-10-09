UKZN partners with Mura Space to boost SA’s rocket launch ambitions

ASRI's signed an agreement with Mura Space to commercialise the development at the Overberg Test Range in the Western Cape.





The varsity says the collaboration will focus on suborbital rocket test launches as part of the country's long-term goal to launch rockets from local soil before 2030.





Mura Space CEO, Frederik de Ridder says the project will boost the aerospace sector and local innovation and attract global investment.





ALSO READ: SADTU in KZN hopeful matric exams will proceed without any hitches





He says the partnership will also support skills development and promote STEM education for young South Africans.





"Any of these launches where we collaborate with ASRI will support human capital development programs in South Africa.





"So the researchers and students, scientists and engineers from the University of KwaZulu-Natal as well as other programs around the country, would be involved. There's a technology and innovation transfer, and the skills transfer component to South African residents and citizens as part of these programs that would be quite significant."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)