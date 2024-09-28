Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill seven

Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive on August 6, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.

The first strike "killed 1 person" and damaged several floors of a hospital and after that, patients and staff began being evacuated, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again", Klymenko wrote.

The regional administration updated the toll to "seven dead and 12 seriously wounded", from an earlier figure of six killed.

Russia sometimes repeats an attack on the same target, to maximise damage and casualties.

Ukraine's National Police сalled the twin strikes a "cynical attack", as prosecutors said one policeman was killed and another injured.

The National Police wrote on Telegram that both strikes were by attack drones and hit the hospital and a residential area.

Regional prosecutors said the first attack took place at around 7.35 am local time (0435 GMT), targeting the hospital where there were 86 patients at the time and 38 staff.

The second strike took place at around 8.25 am (0525 GMT) as rescuers and police were providing assistance and evacuating patients at the scene, prosecutors said.

National Police posted images of damage to a four-storey hospital building with stretchers lying on the ground outside. Cars outside were also damaged.

Ukraine's Suspilne news outlet published photographs from the scene showing several bodies lying on the pavement and the roof partially ripped off the hospital building.

Dobrobat, a volunteer group that helps repair damaged homes, wrote on Facebook that its volunteers were working at the scene when the second strike came.

It posted video showing thick smoke, explosions and people rushing to take shelter as sirens wailed.

"People are just lying on the street dead," a volunteer said, filming himself at the scene on his phone.

"We survived due to a miracle as we went into the entranceway of a building", the unnamed volunteer said.

Sumy is the main city in the region of the same name, which borders several Russian regions, including Kursk.