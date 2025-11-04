UK far-right activist Robinson cleared of terror offence over phone access

Judge Sam Goozee ruled that officers might have unlawfully targeted Robinson over what he "stood for" and his "beliefs" at the Channel Tunnel shuttle port in Folkestone, southeast England, in July 2024.

Robinson, who drew around 150,000 people onto London's streets in September for one of the country's largest far-right protests ever, called the verdict "damning".

The 42-year-old, a highly contentious figure in Britain who boasts a significant online following alongside a string of criminal convictions, also thanked US billionaire Elon Musk.

He has said Musk, who controversially addressed his September rally, picked up his legal bill.

"That judge's verdict is a slamdown against the police," Robinson -- whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- said outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

- 'Your beliefs' -

Counter-terror police said they initially detained Robinson over "concerns over his travel arrangements" and because the silver Bentley he was driving was not registered to him, the court heard.

Robinson, who was en route to Spain, also gave "vague and short" answers, and then refused to provide the PIN to his mobile phone, which is required under anti-terror laws.

Robinson, who also had around £13,000 ($17,300) and around 1,700 euros in cash on him, fought the subsequent charge, arguing he was a journalist protecting sensitive content.

He also said police had unlawfully targeted him due to his political profile.

Dismissing the case, Goozee noted that the officer involved had admitted he recognised Robinson when he initiated the stop and that it appeared to be "a significant influence" on his decision-making.

"I cannot put out of my mind that it was actually what you stood for and your beliefs that acted as a principal reason for the stop," Goozee said.

He added that he was not satisfied police acted "in accordance" with the "statutory purpose" of the anti-terror law.

"I therefore find you not guilty," he told Robinson, to raucous cheers from supporters packed in the public gallery.

- 'Justice' -

Derek Marshall, from southern England -- aged in his 50s and wearing a suit in the colours of Britain's Union Jack flag-- hailed the verdict.

"It was nice to see that justice has been carried out, rather than the will of the government, rather than the political pressure," he told AFP outside the court.

Former MP Andrew Bridgen said he was "relieved", accusing police of constant overreach.

"If it hadn't gone Tommy's way today, it'd be a very dark day for British justice," he told AFP.

Robinson, a former football hooligan who founded the anti-immigrant English Defence League in 2009, has become a figurehead for Britain's growing anti-immigrant far right.

He has multiple convictions, including for mortgage fraud, public order and contempt of court, dating back decades.

He was only released from jail in May after spending seven months in prison for breaching a court order.

He has also been blamed for helping to fuel the anti-migrant riots that rocked the country in 2024, which he denies.

He vowed Tuesday to hold another far-right rally.

"It's going to be bigger, it's going to be better, it's going to be louder," he said.

