UK PM urges 'robust' response to 'shocking' police misconduct report

"I've not yet seen the footage, but I've had it described to me, and it's shocking, and I'm glad the commissioner is responding. He needs to be very robust in his response," Starmer told reporters ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Copenhagen.

BBC reporter Rory Bibb spent seven months until January 2025 working in a civilian role as a detention officer in the custody suite of Charing Cross police station in central London.

The resulting BBC Panorama documentary uncovered misogynistic, racist and Islamophobic misconduct by officers, prompting an apology from Met Commissioner Mark Rowley on Wednesday.

"Officers behaving in such appalling, criminal ways, let down our communities," Rowley said in a statement.

"The behaviour depicted in this programme is reprehensible and completely unacceptable," he added.

The custody team at the Charing Cross station featured in the report has been disbanded, Rowley said.

During the reporter's time undercover, "officers called for immigrants to be shot, revelled in the use of force and were dismissive of rape claims," the BBC said in a statement.

Several male police officers were secretly filmed making shocking statements, including that a detainee who had overstayed his visa should have "a bullet through his head", and that migrants from Algeria and Somalia were "scum".

