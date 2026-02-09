UK police 'assessing' ex-prince Andrew trade envoy misconduct claims

Thames Valley Police, west of London and responsible for Windsor where Andrew previously lived, confirmed it had received a report of alleged criminal misconduct and was "assessing the information in line with our established procedures".

Earlier, anti-monarchy activist Graham Smith, who heads the pressure group Republic, said he had filed the report after the emails were among US government files on the late US sex offender Epstein released last month.

In a November 2010 email seen by AFP, Andrew appeared to share with Epstein reports on Vietnam, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore following an official visit to Asia.

The disgraced royal also sent the American financier details of the trip -- on which he was accompanied by Epstein's business associates -- along with investment opportunities months later, according to the BBC.

Official guidance stipulates trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information related to their official visits, the UK public broadcaster reported.

Andrew, whose ties to Epstein have caused a spectacular years-long fall from grace, served as a British trade envoy for a decade from 2001.

He has previously denied wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Epstein, but could not be reached for comment on Monday about the emails.

"I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations," Smith said on X.

"I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson," he added, referencing the scandal that has engulfed the UK government over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

ALSO READ: US Congress to depose Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Mandelson was fired from the role last September after it emerged he had maintained ties to his longtime friend Epstein after the disgraced US financier was convicted of sex offences against a minor in the US in 2008.

Last month's newly released Epstein documents appeared to show the veteran UK politician sharing confidential government information with him while serving as a UK minister, including during the 2008 financial crisis.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019, following allegations by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre that she was trafficked to have sex with the disgraced royal three times, including twice when she was 17.

King Charles III then stripped his brother of his royal titles and honours late last year after Giuffre recounted the claims in shocking detail in a posthumous memoir.

Last week, it emerged that a second alleged Epstein victim has claimed through her lawyer that the financier had sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)