Ugu taxis back on the roads

Passengers were left stranded after services were disrupted by operators on Monday.





The South African National Taxi Council Sifiso Shangase says they still don't know why they had suspended services.





He says, however, the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality and taxi council managed to resolve their issues.





"An amicable solution has been reached between the taxi operators and the concerned groups, which could probably be the municipal.





"We are encouraging all the parties to follow suit in terms of resolving their differences, so that we should always obtain negotiated settlements.





In a statement, the municipality says SANTACO leadership will now have direct access to the Speaker to help prevent future taxi disruptions.





