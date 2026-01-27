Ugu municipality races to fix major pipeline as south coast water crisis deepens

Karen Gough from Hibberdene says they haven't had water for almost 25 days.She says the shortage has led to hygiene concerns, and has affected the overall health in the community.She says while community water tanks are filled, it has been difficult for some people especially the elderly."I'm fortunate enough, I can go get five litres of water with a friend of mine, but you cannot ask her uncle of 80 to go collect two five-litre bottles of water and walk an X amount of kilometers with it.“These single moms, there's disabled people, there's Alzheimer's home, there's a dementia home. They don't get water.“The dementia home feeds the community twice a week. The community, not only her half the community, she cannot do this because of the water situation," said Gough.





Last week, Zibini Mpurwana from the Ugu District Municipality said they picked up a major fault on a bypass pipe on Batstone Bridge, and said that water restoration in areas, including Hibberdene, would begin last Wednesday.



But Mpurwana told Newswatch on Monday that they found another issue which is now being fixed.



"We've discovered a major burst pipe on the mainline 300 mill pipeline in one of the nurseries in Mzumbe.



“Immediately after discovering it, we isolated the pipe to preserve whatever water that we may still have. The levels of the reservoirs, we managed to hold them so the system did not completely collapse.



“While they're repairing the break they are replenishing the reservoir, so that as soon as they finish repairing that break, then the water will be open. We are positive that that is the cause of this prolonged water outage because that first pipe is huge.”



Mpurwana says residents will get an update Tuesday afternoon.







