UFS study finds hormone-disrupting chemicals in SA menstrual products

A study by the University of the Free State has detected hormone-disrupting chemicals in popular brands.





Researchers tested 16 brands of sanitary pads and eight types of pantyliners bought from major retailers.





They found that all of them contained hormone-disrupting chemicals.





These include phthalates, bisphenols such as BPA, and parabens.





They warn that while the amounts found in each product may seem small, using them daily or monthly over many years could increase health risks.





ALSO READ: South Africa's first sanitary pad vending machine





Long-term exposure has been linked to hormone problems, fertility issues, endometriosis and some cancers.





The study, published on Monday, also points to gaps in regulation.





It says in South Africa, standards mainly test for bacteria and absorbency, with no clear limits for the chemicals used.





Researchers are now calling for full ingredient disclosure, stricter chemical controls and clearer labels so consumers can make informed choices.





The study was published in Science of the Total Environment.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)