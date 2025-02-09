Two years since SA engineers jailed in Equatorial Guinea
Updated | By Bulletin
The families of two South African engineers being held in Equatorial Guinea have reiterated their call for their release.
It has been two years since Peter Huxham and Frik Potgieter were arrested in the Central African country.
They were handed 12-year jail sentences and a fine for what prosecutors alleged were drugs found in their luggage.
In 2024, the United Nations's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention deemed the arrests unlawful and called for their release.
In October, Parliament passed a unanimous motion demanding urgent action for the pair to be freed.
The families' spokesperson, Shaun Murphy, has called on Equatorial Guinea’s president to grant clemency.
He is also pleading with the South African government to intensify its diplomatic efforts.
"Two years of suffering, physical and mental decline and endless uncertainty, unanswered pleas. At this second anniversary, we are calling for urgent actions.
"The past two years have taken so much from our families, time that can never be regained. We will never stop fighting for Frik and Peter's release," said Murphy.
