Two wanted suspects killed in Durban police shootout

It's alleged the pair committed violent crimes in Inanda and surrounding areas.





KZN SAPSspokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were cornered in Umlazi on Monday morning.





"Police gathered and operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.





"When police pounced on them at an informal settlement on Silwane Khoza Road at D Section in Umlazi, the suspects fired shots towards police officers.





"The men of law stamped the authority of the state by returning fire, and during the resultant shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded."









Two firearms were found in possession of the suspects.





The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they are linked to other crimes in the province.





