Two taxi drivers shot dead in Tongaat

Local security groups responded to reports of a shooting in Magwaveni in the early hours of Monday morning.





ALSO READ: Wentworth residents reeling after child killed in shooting





They found the bodies of two men lying a few metres apart along a pathway.





It's alleged the victims, believed to be taxi drivers, had left a group they had been drinking with to head home.





ALSO READ: SAPS combing scene of deadly Isipingo shooting





"Police in Tongaat are investigating two counts of murder after two men were found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday morning. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage,” says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)