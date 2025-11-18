Two taxi drivers shot dead in Tongaat
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KwaZulu-Natal police are probing the murder of two men found shot dead in Tongaat, north of Durban.
Local security groups responded to reports of a shooting in Magwaveni in the early hours of Monday morning.
They found the bodies of two men lying a few metres apart along a pathway.
It's alleged the victims, believed to be taxi drivers, had left a group they had been drinking with to head home.
"Police in Tongaat are investigating two counts of murder after two men were found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday morning. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage,” says KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.
