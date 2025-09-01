Two suspects shot dead in KwaMashu

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in BB section.





Police say the men were wanted for cash-in-transit robberies.





The Hawks’ Simphiwe Mhlongo says it’s a Gauteng case, with KZN police assisting.





"One police officer was shot and injured and two suspects were fatally wounded."





