Two suspects shot dead in KwaMashu

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

There was an active crime scene in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday morning. 

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in BB section.


Police say the men were wanted for cash-in-transit robberies.


The Hawks’ Simphiwe Mhlongo says it’s a Gauteng case, with KZN police assisting.


"One police officer was shot and injured and two suspects were fatally wounded."


