Two suspects in Pinetown court for copper cable theft

Police say they were caught red-handed offloading stolen cables from a bakkie.





The men, aged 23 and 33, were arrested on Sunday for tampering with infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen goods.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the duo was unable to provide a reasonable explanation for having the items.





"Police were conducting routine crime prevention patrols on Sunday, 22 February 2026, when they received information regarding males allegedly offloading stolen copper cables on Rushbrook Road in Pinetown.





"Officers located the suspects and found them in possession of copper cables. The suspects failed to provide a reasonable explanation for their possession of the items."





