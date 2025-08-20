Two suspects arrested for DA MPs attack

Another teenager has been taken into custody.





"Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in the early hours of Wednesday morning," says Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa.





"This brings to two the number of suspects arrested for the crime incident. The first one is under police guard in hospital after he was arrested on Tuesday evening."





Potelwa says they're facing charges of attempted murder and attempted hijacking.





Police committee chair Ian Cameron and two DA MPs were returning from an inspection at a SAPS training academy in Philippi on Tuesday, when their car windows were smashed with bricks.





Cameron received stitches after suffering dental injuries in the assault.





His colleague Nicholas Gotsell also needed treatment, while Lisa Schickerling suffered a minor head injury.





