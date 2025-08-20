Two suspects arrested for DA MPs attack
Updated | By Heart FM
Western Cape police have made a second arrest following a smash-and-grab attack that left three MPs injured in Cape Town.
Western Cape police have made a second arrest following a smash-and-grab attack that left three MPs injured in Cape Town.
Another teenager has been taken into custody.
"Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in the early hours of Wednesday morning," says Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa.
"This brings to two the number of suspects arrested for the crime incident. The first one is under police guard in hospital after he was arrested on Tuesday evening."
Potelwa says they're facing charges of attempted murder and attempted hijacking.
Police committee chair Ian Cameron and two DA MPs were returning from an inspection at a SAPS training academy in Philippi on Tuesday, when their car windows were smashed with bricks.
Cameron received stitches after suffering dental injuries in the assault.
His colleague Nicholas Gotsell also needed treatment, while Lisa Schickerling suffered a minor head injury.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago