Two suspected drug dealers nabbed in e-hailing cab in Ballito
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Two suspected drug dealers have had their travel plans cancelled
after the Hawks intercepted their e-hailing ride in Ballito on Tuesday.
Investigators say they moved in after receiving intelligence about a planned drug drop on the north coast.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane says the men were allegedly found with drugs hidden in the vehicle.
“One suspect led police to the supplier’s home in Groutville, where heroin and drug paraphernalia worth R190,000 were seized. The suspects were placed under arrest and charged with dealing in drugs.
“Additionally, the police confiscated a Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was utilised for drug transportation. The suspects are expected to make separate appearances in the KwaDukuza and Durban Magistrate’s courts on Thursday.”
