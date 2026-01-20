Two shot dead, 3 wounded outside Joburg court
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
At least two people have been
shot and killed outside the Booysens Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.
Three others were wounded.
Police and paramedics attended the crime scene on Tuesday, and it is understood that Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel will also make his way to the court.
In a statement, the Justice Ministry said it is awaiting further information from police and court management on the circumstances around the attack.
"The ministry will provide updates as more information becomes available," says spokesperson Samuel Modipane.
"The ministry condemns this incident and will work with the relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel."
*This is a developing story
