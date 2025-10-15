UPDATE: Two planes missing in KZN Midlands after Mayday call

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre says one of the planes sent out a Mayday call to air traffic control earlier today.

They say the two aircraft failed to arrive at their destinations.

Emergency services initially received reports saying a plane had crashed.

ALSO READ: Authorities on scene of reported Howick plane crash

But this has not yet been confirmed as a search is still under way.

KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya has urged passersby to give crews space to do their work.

“There are motorists and onlookers that are causing disruption. We do not want to see this important operation being disrupted. So that is why our highly efficient and dedicated team from [the] Road Traffic Inspectorate is currently managing the traffic flow.”

