Two people hurt in Phoenix house fire

It's understood the blaze broke out at a residence in Greenbury on Saturday morning.

KZN VIP spokesperson Gareth Naidoo says medics found the house well alight when they arrived at the scene.

“Community members were trying to assist to extricate two people who were trapped in the premises. The fire department arrived swiftly on scene together with KZN VIP's emergency medical team and began stabilising patients. A second patient was extricated by fire department from the intense flames.”

“Both patients were stabilised in a critical condition and rushed rapidly to a nearby medical facility for further medical attention. Circumstances leading up to the fire cannot be confirmed at this time.”