Two men in court for viral Christmas Day tavern assault in PMB
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two men believed to be behind the violent assault of a woman at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg are due to line up in court on Tuesday.
Two men believed to be behind the violent assault of a woman at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg are due to line up in court on Tuesday.
CCTV footage of the attack that took place on Christmas Day has been widely circulated on social media.
In the footage, a suspect is seen rushing towards the woman, pushing her to the ground, then kicking and hitting her.
ALSO READ: Bail application of DJ Warras murder accused postponed
Although he is pulled away, a second man is then seen continuing the assault.
A case was opened at the Plessislaer Police Station.
KZN police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says the men, aged 43 and 46, handed themselves over to police on Sunday.
"The suspects have been arrested and charged with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago