Two men in court for viral Christmas Day tavern assault in PMB

CCTV footage of the attack that took place on Christmas Day has been widely circulated on social media.





In the footage, a suspect is seen rushing towards the woman, pushing her to the ground, then kicking and hitting her.





Although he is pulled away, a second man is then seen continuing the assault.





A case was opened at the Plessislaer Police Station.





KZN police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says the men, aged 43 and 46, handed themselves over to police on Sunday.





"The suspects have been arrested and charged with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court."





