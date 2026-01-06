 Two men in court for viral Christmas Day tavern assault in PMB
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Two men in court for viral Christmas Day tavern assault in PMB

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Two men believed to be behind the violent assault of a woman at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg are due to line up in court on Tuesday.

generic court room picture
Lauren Hendricks

CCTV footage of the attack that took place on Christmas Day has been widely circulated on social media.


In the footage, a suspect is seen rushing towards the woman, pushing her to the ground, then kicking and hitting her.


ALSO READ: Bail application of DJ Warras murder accused postponed


Although he is pulled away, a second man is then seen continuing the assault.


A case was opened at the Plessislaer Police Station.


KZN police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says the men, aged 43 and 46, handed themselves over to police on Sunday.


"The suspects have been arrested and charged with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Crime Police PMB Assault
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.