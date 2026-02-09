Two Mdantsane children die from suspected food poisoning

The department says seven boys aged 2 to 6, from Mdantsane, were admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling ill.

Two passed away, and another boy was transferred to a different facility in a critical condition.

On Sunday, the department said four of the children had been discharged while one is still receiving specialised critical care.

It's understood the children had eaten food, including instant porridge, chips and sweets, before falling ill.

Speaking to SABC, Provincial MEC for health, Ntandokazi Capa, said further tests are being done.

" The one who was admitted in ICU is out of danger. We spoke to him, and we asked, 'What did you eat?' He said he ate chips. So, we are now waiting for the municipality to activate the team on Monday to go to that area where the incident happened, the spaza shop is closed, and the police are monitoring that."

