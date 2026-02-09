Two Mdantsane children die from suspected food poisoning
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Eastern Cape Health Department says postmortems will be conducted on
two children who've died from suspected food poisoning.
The Eastern Cape Health Department says postmortems will be conducted on two children who've died from suspected food poisoning.
The department says seven boys aged 2 to 6, from Mdantsane, were admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling ill.
Two passed away, and another boy was transferred to a different facility in a critical condition.
On Sunday, the department said four of the children had been discharged while one is still receiving specialised critical care.
ALSO READ: Suspected food poisoning leaves two Eastern Cape kids dead
It's understood the children had eaten food, including instant porridge, chips and sweets, before falling ill.
Speaking to SABC, Provincial MEC for health, Ntandokazi Capa, said further tests are being done.
" The one who was admitted in ICU is out of danger. We spoke to him, and we asked, 'What did you eat?' He said he ate chips. So, we are now waiting for the municipality to activate the team on Monday to go to that area where the incident happened, the spaza shop is closed, and the police are monitoring that."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment sc...Stacey & J Sbu 25 minutes ago
-
How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village
A coastal community’s long-term teamwork and self-funded security have n...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago