Two major crashes on N1 Limpopo leave at least 5 dead
Updated | By Bulletin
While details surrounding the incident are not yet clear, emergency services on scene say the accident involved three cars.
The provincial Transport Department's Tshifhiwa Dali says several fatalities have been reported.
“Road users going to Johannesburg and Polokwane are advised to use alternative routes.
“The motorists travelling from Gauteng must use the Nyl Plaza off-ramp and join the R101 and those travelling to Gauteng must use the R101 from Polokwane,” says Dali.
At the same time, five people have died after a deadly crash on the N1.
It's understood a minibus taxi lost controlled and overturned on the Lunds Route in the Capricorn district early on Sunday morning.
Dali says the vehicle was carrying 27 passengers which was far above the required number.
He says a tyre burst is the possible cause of the accident.
" Our hearts go out the families of the five passengers who lost their lives, the driver, and 11 passengers who sustained minor injuries were taken to nearby hospitals.
"We wish the injured expected recovery. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.
"The department wants more wishes to encourage and advise drivers to have a pretrial inspection at all times."
