Two KZN teachers accused of sexual misconduct

Two teachers are accused of abusing schoolgirls at Thubalethu Secondary School in Iqadi.





ALSO READ: Spike in sexual misconduct at KZN schools ‘deeply concerning’

It claims the School Governing Body failed to act when the matter was reported.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says schools must be centres of care and safety, not fear.





NOW READ: KZN teacher in court for stolen cars, unlicensed firearm

"We take a serious frown at these allegations. As a result of that, the MEC for Education has instructed the district to investigate the matter and if, indeed, the allegations are confirmed, we are going to be measureless in dealing with such criminality in our system."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)