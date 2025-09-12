 Two KZN teachers accused of sexual misconduct
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has ordered an urgent probe into allegations of sexual misconduct at a secondary school in the north of Durban.

A school classroom with blackboard/iStock/maroke

Two teachers are accused of abusing schoolgirls at Thubalethu Secondary School in Iqadi.


It claims the School Governing Body failed to act when the matter was reported.

 

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says schools must be centres of care and safety, not fear.


"We take a serious frown at these allegations. As a result of that, the MEC for Education has instructed the district to investigate the matter and if, indeed, the allegations are confirmed, we are going to be measureless in dealing with such criminality in our system."


