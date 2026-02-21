Two KZN police sergeants to appear in court on extortion charges





The sergeants were reportedly extorting money from residents running illegal shebeens in Inanda's Amaoti area.





The community last month took the pair to the local satellite police station to report them.





But residents later found out that the officers on duty didn't open a case against the sergeants.





READ: Police killings raise concern despite drop in overall murders





KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit had to take over the investigation.





He says it led to the pair's arrest yesterday.





"The suspects will appear in count on four counts of extortion, with the possibility of more charges being added since more victims are coming through and opening cases against the two officers."





Netshiunda says a defeating the ends of justice investigation is at an advanced stage. "Against police officers who allegedly failed to open a case and aided their colleagues to escape from the Amaoti satellite police station."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter



