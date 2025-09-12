Two KZN kidnappers begin serving hefty sentences

They were also convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The duo was nabbed in June two years ago after they hijacked and kidnapped a man outside a night club in Cato Manor.

They demanded a ransom of R50,000 for his release, before withdrawing R5,000 from his bank account.

KZN Hawks says the pair was caught several days later, after police spotted them driving on the M25 near Inanda.

Both men will serve 25 years direct imprisonment each.





Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they are seeing a decrease in kidnapping cases in the province.

"A Chinese businesswoman was kidnapped in Kokstad, I believe it was 2023. Those kidnappers were arrested, and they are still in custody.

"The [suspects] in the [September 2024 kidnapping case of a] businessman in Kwadukuza , they were also arrested. And the victim was found alive. So, we successfully rescued the victims and the perpetrators are being brought to book.

"Maybe that is serving as a [deterrent] to those who want to try their luck."