WATCH: Two KwaDukuza women in court after relative’s body taken to bank

- ```Capitec Stanger has a dead body inside``` BREAKING NEWS: “Proof of Death *” — Family Delivers… Personally at Capitec* 18 February 2026 11:20 AM Chaos erupted in the Stanger CBD today after a dramatic and very hands-on dispute at Capitec Bank forced the branch to shut… pic.twitter.com/7cMuVecXJ6

They were arrested on Wednesday at the Capitec Bank on Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

ALSO READ: SASSA warns beneficiaries about unauthorised insurance deductions

The KwaDukuza SAPS spokesperson Siphesihle Myeni says officers received calls about a disturbance at the bank.

“It is believed the two family members had a funeral cover [for] their grandmother. One policy was paid off - an amount of 50,000 - and the other one, payment was still pending due to the verification that was still taking place.”

Myeni says the verification had to do with an unclear funeral parlour stamp.

He says the family used the funeral parlour's vehicle to take the body to the bank.

“Because of that delay, that's where the frustration popped in. They ended up now asking a funeral parlour to accompany them [to the bank]. Two family members were arrested. The one is 57, the other one is 48 years old.”

The women are facing charges of extortion, intimidation in the public of disturbance.

The bank had to be temporarily closed.