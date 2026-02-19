WATCH: Two KwaDukuza women in court after relative’s body taken to bank
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Two north coast women are lining up in court on Thursday after their grandmother’s body was carried into a KwaDukuza bank amid a dispute over an insurance payout.
- ```Capitec Stanger has a dead body inside```— Gina (@ginnydmm) February 19, 2026
BREAKING NEWS: “Proof of Death *” — Family Delivers… Personally at Capitec*
18 February 2026
11:20 AM
Chaos erupted in the Stanger CBD today after a dramatic and very hands-on dispute at Capitec Bank forced the branch to shut… pic.twitter.com/7cMuVecXJ6
They were arrested on Wednesday at the Capitec Bank on Chief Albert Luthuli Street.
ALSO READ: SASSA warns beneficiaries about unauthorised insurance deductions
The KwaDukuza SAPS spokesperson Siphesihle Myeni says officers received calls about a disturbance at the bank.
“It is believed the two family members had a funeral cover [for] their grandmother. One policy was paid off - an amount of 50,000 - and the other one, payment was still pending due to the verification that was still taking place.”
Myeni says the verification had to do with an unclear funeral parlour stamp.
He says the family used the funeral parlour's vehicle to take the body to the bank.
“Because of that delay, that's where the frustration popped in. They ended up now asking a funeral parlour to accompany them [to the bank]. Two family members were arrested. The one is 57, the other one is 48 years old.”
The women are facing charges of extortion, intimidation in the public of disturbance.
The bank had to be temporarily closed.
This family went to Capitec to claim the funeral policy, so they were asked to bring proof. They brought the body of the deceased 💔😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/p7RrJvkkWk— Lebele (@Sidwell1996) February 19, 2026
In a statement to Newswatch, Capitec says they are saddened by the incident and have issued an apology to the those affected.
“We are deeply saddened by the incident at our Stanger branch. We hear you and we understand the deep frustration and concern this has caused.
Please be assured this is being treated very seriously, and an investigation is underway to get accurate information. To ensure the dignity of those involved and the well-being of our community, we have closed the Stanger branch temporarily. Capitec will be working with relevant authorities and will ensure all necessary procedures are followed."
Capitec says it’s engaging with authorities to ensure all processes are followed with care, dignity and respect.
