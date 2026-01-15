Two killed in truck crash in KZN Midlands

Emergency crews remained on the scene on the R617 between Boston and Bulwer, which was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning.

“Two occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Ian Winterboer from the scene.

"Two additional patients sustained serious injuries and are receiving advanced medical care. The injured patients are being stabilised on scene before being transported to an appropriate medical facility for further treatment.”