 Two killed in truck crash in KZN Midlands
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Two people have been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie in the KZN Midlands.

Emergency crews remained on the scene on the R617 between Boston and Bulwer, which was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning. 

“Two occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Ian Winterboer from the scene.

"Two additional patients sustained serious injuries and are receiving advanced medical care. The injured patients are being stabilised on scene before being transported to an appropriate medical facility for further treatment.”

