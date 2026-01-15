Two killed in truck crash in KZN Midlands
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Two people have
been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie in the KZN
Midlands.
Two people have been killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a bakkie in the KZN Midlands.
Emergency crews remained on the scene on the R617 between Boston and Bulwer, which was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning.
“Two occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene,” said Midlands EMS spokesperson Ian Winterboer from the scene.
"Two additional patients sustained serious injuries and are receiving advanced medical care. The injured patients are being stabilised on scene before being transported to an appropriate medical facility for further treatment.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago