Two killed in M7 crash

The incident happened morning - where it's understood both vehicles veered off the roadway after colliding on Edwin Swales Road in Bellair.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says the Ethekweni Fire Department and several other emergency crews are at the scene.

"Paramedics found the light motor vehicle on its roof with two people entrapped inside."





Paramedics and fire fighters worked to gain entry into the vehicle and found a male in his sixties and a female in her forties who had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene."

Jamieson says the truck driver and passenger were found down an embankment and a rope rescue system had to be set up to get the patients up to the roadside. Advanced Life Support Paramedics stabilized both of them on scene before they were taken to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required."





The scene is still active and will be for some time to allow investigations and recovery of the vehicles.

