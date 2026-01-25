Two killed in M7 crash
Updated | By Newswatch
Two people have died after a truck and car collided on the M7 in the Queensburgh area, Durban.
Two people have died after a truck and car collided on the M7 in the Queensburgh area, Durban.
The incident happened morning - where it's understood both vehicles veered off the roadway after colliding on Edwin Swales Road in Bellair.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says the Ethekweni Fire Department and several other emergency crews are at the scene.
"Paramedics found the light motor vehicle on its roof with two people entrapped inside."
Paramedics and fire fighters worked to gain entry into the vehicle and found a male in his sixties and a female in her forties who had sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene."
READ: Three killed in separate Chatsworth crashes
Jamieson says the truck driver and passenger were found down an embankment and a rope rescue system had to be set up to get the patients up to the roadside. Advanced Life Support Paramedics stabilized both of them on scene before they were taken to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required."
The scene is still active and will be for some time to allow investigations and recovery of the vehicles.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago