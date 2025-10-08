Two killed in Chatsworth in separate shootings

Amawele Emergency Services says it responded to the first shooting on Summerfield Road in Bayview just after 11.30am on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Troy Visnathan says they found a man believed to be in his forties with gunshot wounds.

“The suspects fled the scene. Paramedics arrived and found no signs of life. There was nothing more that we could do, and the patient was declared deceased.”

Just after noon, paramedics were called to a second shooting two kilometres away.

The victim was allegedly working in the garden when he was shot.

Visnathan says the man was declared dead on scene.

“SAPS and all the necessary authorities were on scene and will conduct further investigation.”

The circumstances around the two attacks are not yet known.

