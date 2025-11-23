Two killed as car plunges into river in Verulam

It's understood the driver lost control of his vehicle in the Hazelmere area this morning.





KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo says the car veered off a bridge and plunged into a river.





He says a woman is in a critical condition.





READ: KZN Transport probes fatal N3 crash that killed two workers





"The vehicle then became submerged and all patients were entrapped in the vehicle. KZN VIPmedics worked together with other emergency services to extricate the patients before taking them to an awaiting ambulance."









The patient was then stabilized and then transported to a nearby medical facility for further medical assessment.





The scene remains active as all emergency services are still in attendance.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)