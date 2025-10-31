Two killed after car, truck collide in Durban CBD

The collision happened early on Friday morning on the corners of Anton Lembede and Stalwart Simelane streets.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage.





ALSO READ:Eight killed in Van Reenen's Pass crash 'were heading for vacation'





He says they found that a car had T-boned a truck, going underneath it.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that there were two men, a driver and a passenger, who were severely entrapped in the wreckage. The Ethekweni Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

"Paramedics assessed the two men, believed to be in their thirties; however, both men had sustained major injuries, and unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene. The scene was cordoned off and handed over to SAPS. "