Two inmates stabbed to death at Pollsmoor Prison
Updated | By Nomfundo Twala
The Department of Correctional Services says the two inmates died on Wednesday.
It says the incident was sparked by an attack on officials, who used force to restore order.
Correctional Service spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the two inmates lost their lives during efforts to contain the situation.
ALSO READ: Over 80 correctional officials implicated in inmate deaths
"Calm has since been restored at the facility, and the injured have been transported to the hospital for medical treatment," said Nxumalo.
Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale condemned the attack on officials, saying “attacks of this nature are unwarranted and deeply saddening, especially when lives are lost”.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
