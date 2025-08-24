Two injured in Newlands East house fire

KZN VIP medics say the blaze occurred on Gladiolus Road on Sunday morning.

"Upon arrival, they were met with the two occupants who were asleep at the time of the fire breaking out," said Spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo.

"They were treated by paramedics for minor injuries. Fire department arrived swiftly on scene and managed to contain the fire.

"Circumstances leading up to the cause of the fire cannot be confirmed at this time. All emergency services were in attendance."

He said medics contacted the homeowner who was at church when the fire occurred.

