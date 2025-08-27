Two e-hailing drivers come under fire in KwaDabeka

The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal says they came under fire in KK Section on Wednesday afternoon in an apparent taxi industry-related attack.





The department says the two operators are receiving support while police are working with the e-hailing council to restore calm.





The incident follows the killing of 27-year-old e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase, who was shot and burned in his car at Maponya Mall in Soweto two weeks ago.





"We have been in touch with the leadership of the KZN e-Hailing Council. The leadership has offered to work with the MEC and other key stakeholders to ensure that we do not see more bloodshed and the escalation of conflict,” said KZN Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





ALSO READ: KZN e-hailing driver speaks of harassment, extortion by taxis





"The MEC has mandated Provincial Regulatory Entity's Operation Shanela to work with other law enforcement officers in order to avoid the repeat of what we witnessed in Maponya Mall.





"According to the MEC, the KwaDabeka shooting will unfortunately re-open healing wounds of relatives of the late e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase.





"The MEC remains committed to ensure that there is co-existence between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers. These drivers, according to the MEC, are the backbone of the public transport system."





NOW READ: Family of slain e-hailing driver says death ‘feels unreal’





Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Sibiya said the two drivers were waiting for passengers when alleged taxi operators ordered them to leave, shortly before the shooting began.





One driver survived the shooting, while the other driver is being treated for head injuries.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)