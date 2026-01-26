Two drown while attempting to access hippo carcass in Monzi area





The tragedy unfolded when residents tried to reach a hippo carcass in the Umfolozi River.





Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says the injured animal had to be euthanised by a veterinarian, with only parts of the remains removed.





Spokesperson Musa Mntambo says unsafe river conditions led to tragedy when community members tried to collect the remaining meat.





“After the animal was destroyed, Ezemvelo removed certain body parts, including the head and legs, in accordance with its standing internal standard procedures for carcass management. Due to the conditions, removal of the carcass was not possible, and it remained in the river while options were being assessed.





Mntambo says during this time, members of the local community attempted to access the carcass to cut it for meat, resulting in an uncontrollable situation.





“Tragically, two individuals drowned, one while attempting to reach the carcass and another while searching for the body of the individual who had drowned earlier.”





