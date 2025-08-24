Two dead in central Mexico from heavy rains, flooding

Two bodies were found in the city of Queretaro shortly before midnight Friday, a civil protection report said.

"They were swept away by rainwater," the report said.

Queretaro faced heavy rainfall on Saturday, causing damage to property and prompting federal authorities to initiate a military emergency response plan.

In Mexico City, also lashed by the downpours, operations at Benito Juarez International Airport, one of Latin America's busiest, were briefly halted on Saturday due to poor visibility.

Earlier this month, flooding in the capital and surrounding areas disrupted flights at the same airport, which served more than 45 million passengers in 2024.

Mexico experiences major storms every year, usually between May and November.

But the Latin American country has experienced an unusually wet year, particularly in the capital, where storms have been the heaviest since 1952, according to official records.

The National Water Commission reported June as the third-rainiest month since 1985.

Scientists have shown that human-driven climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.