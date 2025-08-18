Two crashes claim 10 lives in Mpumalanga province

Four people were killed on the R547 between Kinross and Kriel when the car they travelled in lost control and overturned on Monday morning.





In another crash on the N12 between Delmas and Emalahleni, six people were killed when an articulated truck crashed into another truck bus.





" The bus was allegedly stationary on the road picking up workers who were going to the nearby farm for work," says provincial Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.





"Six more people sustained serious injuries while 11 more passengers were slightly injured.





"The MEC says, despite all efforts that government is putting in place in order to keep road crashes, more people continue to lose their lives out of these collisions."





