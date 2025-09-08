Two in court for Mpophomeni activist’s murder

The 55 and 23-year-old suspects are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says this case is among the 121 dockets recently handed back to the province's Political Killings Task Team.





"The Political Killings Task Team detectives charged two suspects for the murder of Xolani Ndlovu-Ntombela who was shot and killed at his home in Mpophomeni in November 2022. The motive of his killing was linked to the illegal sale of land at Emasosheni area which he was exposing.”





Netshiunda says one of the suspects has been linked to a prominent case in the Midlands.





"The suspects were charged for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition. This case is one of the 121 dockets which were recently returned to the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal.”





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemmola says the swift arrests of the local chief and alleged hitman are encouraging.





