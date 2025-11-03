Two contractors hospitalised in PMB substation explosion
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Two workers have suffered severe burns following an explosion at an electrical substation in Pietermaritzburg.
KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services says the blast happened on Monday afternoon on Old Howick Road.
Spokesperson Craig Botha says the South African Police Service and local fire department were at the scene.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated.
"The first patient, found in critical condition, had sustained severe burns across their back and arms, requiring immediate Advanced Life Support intervention. A second worker sustained serious burn injuries to both arms in the violent explosion.
"Both patients received comprehensive emergency medical care at the scene, with paramedics implementing critical stabilisation protocols before safely transporting them to hospital for specialized burn treatment and further medical care.”
