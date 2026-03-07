Two bodies recovered after vehicle swept off uMsinga bridge
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people who were in a vehicle that was swept off a bridge in uMsinga during heavy rains on Thursday evening.
Officials say eight people were in the vehicle.
Two managed to escape as the vehicle got into trouble on the Infenebude Bridge.
KZN's Cooperative Governance's Senzelwe Mzila says all resources have been deployed find those still missing.
" The search for the four missing persons continues as teams work around the clock.
MEC Buthelezi has extended his condolences to the families and confimred the department is providing direct support to those affected by this tragedy.
READ: KZN braces for severe thunderstorms as disaster teams deployed
Search and Rescue teams will be on the ground and will remain there until the missing are located. MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has ensured that all resources needed are deployed to this operation."
Officials are urging motorists to avoid crossing low-lying bridges during heavy rain, as disaster management teams remain on high alert across KwaZulu-Natal.
