Two arrested for KZN councillor’s murder
Updated | By Newswatch
Police in KZN have arrested two people they believe to be behind the murder of an ANC councillor this week.
Police in KZN have arrested two people they believe to be behind the murder of an ANC councillor this week.
Forty-year-old Phendukani Mabhida was shot dead at his home in Sundumbili on Tuesday.
His older sister was injured.
READ: ANC Sundumbili councillor shot dead
The suspects were stopped and searched and found in possession of two firearms with serial numbers filed off.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WATCH: Cop van crashes into house
A short video showing the aftermath of a SAPS van that crashed into a ho...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Moving on: Australia's most popular cities for SA expats
Thinking of moving to Australia from South Africa? Find out which cities...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago