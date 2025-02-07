 Two arrested for KZN councillor’s murder
Updated | By Newswatch

Police in KZN have arrested two people they believe to be behind the murder of an ANC councillor this week.

Phendukani Mabhida
Forty-year-old Phendukani Mabhida was shot dead at his home in Sundumbili on Tuesday.

 

His older sister was injured.


READ: ANC Sundumbili councillor shot dead

 

The suspects were stopped and searched and found in possession of two firearms with serial numbers filed off. 


