Two arrested for Germiston Home Affairs office fire

The two-storey building was set alight on Tuesday morning, allegedly by protesters who were also being evicted from a nearby complex.





Additional charges of damage to private property, defying court orders and vandalism have been added to the two arrested suspects.





The EMPD’s acting Chief of Police, JD Mkhwanazi, said the suspects blocked the roads leading to the complex in question to prevent officials from evicting them.





Mkwanazi added that a court order was issued on the 26th of June, advising the residents of the complex to move; however, some of the residents claimed they were not given an eviction notice.





“We were here in the early hours to effect a court order removing those who occupied Pharopark low-cost housing illegally. When we came, we found them closing the streets, closing everything, burning tires,” he said.





“We were able to identify the instigators, and they are being processed.”





The chief of metro police added that more arrests can be expected as officers were still identifying more culprits.





President Street and Jack Street remained closed to traffic, while buildings near the Home Affairs office have also been closed for safety and operational purposes.





Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Ekurhuleni said the deliberate destruction of important public offices is a violation of human rights and an attack on the state’s capacity to deliver essential services to its citizens.





“We caution those who claim adherence to the rule of law while advancing their own misguided notions of how government should function; such rhetoric misleads citizens and fuels lawlessness. Public infrastructure belongs to the people, and its destruction robs communities of access to vital services," said ANC’s Regional Secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi.





